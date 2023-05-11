KC suburb’s ban on having more than three roommates challenged

SHAWNEE, Ks. (AP) — A Kansas City suburb’s rule prohibiting more than three unrelated roommates from living together is being challenged in court.

A property management company that wants to be able to rent homes to several roommates and a homeowner who said that Shawnee’s ban made her living arrangement illegal last year because her son’s girlfriend was living with the family at the time filed the lawsuit, according to the Kansas City Star.

The rule that Shawnee passed last year prohibits more than three unrelated people from living together in a single residence. The only exception for more people living together is if they are all related. If even one person in a home isn’t related to everyone else in the household, the city considers everyone in the household to be unrelated.