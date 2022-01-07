 | Sat, Jan 08, 2022
KDHE broadening eligibility for vaccinations, boosters for children

More than 36,000 children are eligible for boosters from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, KDHE officials announced Thursday.

January 7, 2022 - 3:56 PM

A pharmacy in Grand Central Terminal advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 9, 2021 in New York City. Photo by (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

TOPEKA — Kansas and federal public health officials Thursday expanded eligibility for the Pfizer booster shot to 36,000 children between the ages 12 to 15, while moderately or severely immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11 received permission to get an additional primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment authorized more than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine providers across Kansas to begin administering the booster shot and additional primary dose to eligible populations.

Under the Pfizer booster advisory, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as KDHE said it could be offered to the 12-15 age group five months after the individual completed the primary series. KDHE said 36,400 of the 68,400 children who had the Pfizer primary series of shots were eligible for the booster.

