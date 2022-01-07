KDHE broadening eligibility for vaccinations, boosters for children

TOPEKA — Kansas and federal public health officials Thursday expanded eligibility for the Pfizer booster shot to 36,000 children between the ages 12 to 15, while moderately or severely immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11 received permission to get an additional primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment authorized more than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine providers across Kansas to begin administering the booster shot and additional primary dose to eligible populations.

Under the Pfizer booster advisory, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as KDHE said it could be offered to the 12-15 age group five months after the individual completed the primary series. KDHE said 36,400 of the 68,400 children who had the Pfizer primary series of shots were eligible for the booster.