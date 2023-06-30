Kelly rejects AG’s advice on new anti-trans law

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Thursday promised to see Gov. Laura Kelly in court after she said state agencies will continue to support residents who seek gender-affirming birth certificates and driver’s licenses.

The political rivals are tangling over conflicting interpretations of Senate Bill 180, which takes effect July 1. The law conflates the meaning of gender and sex as it attempts to define women and restrict transgender rights.

Government officials, attorneys and LGBTQ advocates have tried to decipher the vaguely worded law with varying results. Earlier this week, Kobach advised state agencies to stop changing gender markers on government documents and to revert any that have been changed.