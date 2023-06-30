Kelly renews call for Medicaid expansion

OLATHE — Standing at the site of a future mental health hospital, Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday emphasized the benefits Medicaid expansion would have for low-income families struggling with mental health challenges.

The Democratic governor has pushed Medicaid expansion for years, but Republican leaders in the Legislature have blocked legislation from moving forward. By expanding eligibility for health insurance coverage, the governor said, thousands of Kansans could receive mental health treatment.

“The North Star of my second term is making Kansas the best state in the country to live, to work, to raise a family,” Kelly said. “Improving mental health in every community is critical to that goal.”