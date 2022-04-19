 | Tue, Apr 19, 2022
Kelly signs law allowing harsher penalties against child abusers

The new law passed the House without opposition and only received two no votes in the Senate.

By

State News

April 19, 2022 - 3:04 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly signed a law allowing prosecutors to file harsher penalties against child abusers in Kansas. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Under a new Kansas law, those found guilty of child abuse will face harsher penalties in line with other severe crimes.

House Bill 2508, signed into law Monday by Gov. Laura Kelly, amends the Kansas Criminal Code’s severity levels for the crime of child abuse and allows for more specific sentencing based on the severity of abuse.

“We owe it to our children to hold abusers accountable and any crime against our most vulnerable should be met with adequate punishment,” Kelly said. “This bill provides the needed updates for prosecutors to ensure victims of child abuse are granted the same justice as victims of other serious crimes.”

