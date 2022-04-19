Kelly signs law allowing harsher penalties against child abusers

TOPEKA — Under a new Kansas law, those found guilty of child abuse will face harsher penalties in line with other severe crimes.

House Bill 2508, signed into law Monday by Gov. Laura Kelly, amends the Kansas Criminal Code’s severity levels for the crime of child abuse and allows for more specific sentencing based on the severity of abuse.

“We owe it to our children to hold abusers accountable and any crime against our most vulnerable should be met with adequate punishment,” Kelly said. “This bill provides the needed updates for prosecutors to ensure victims of child abuse are granted the same justice as victims of other serious crimes.”