Kelly vetoes GOP plan for redistricting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday vetoed a Republican redistricting plan that would make it harder for the lone Kansas Democrat in Congress to win reelection this year.

Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature vowed to try to override Kelly’s veto, and they appeared to be close to having the two-thirds majorities in both chambers that they would need. But if they do, the new lines are likely to be challenged in federal and possibly state court.

The measure would split the state’s portion of the Kansas City area into two congressional districts, costing Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids some of the territory in her 3rd District where she performs best. The map also would move the liberal northeast Kansas community of Lawrence, home to the main University of Kansas campus, from the 2nd District of eastern Kansas into the 1st District of central and western Kansas with conservative communities six or more hours away by car.