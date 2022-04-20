 | Thu, Apr 21, 2022
Kelly vetoes pension measure

Kelly vetoed a measure that would have allowed Kansas legislators to reconsider a decision not to join the state pension system.

April 20, 2022 - 3:35 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday vetoed a measure tucked into a spending bill that would have allowed Kansas legislators to reconsider a decision not to join the state pension system for teachers and government workers.

The state constitution gives governors the power to veto individual items in spending bills even while signing them, and Kelly used it to strike what she called “an exclusive opportunity” for members of the Republican-controlled Legislature that’s not available to other public employees.

