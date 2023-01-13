 | Fri, Jan 13, 2023
Kelly’s COVID test inaccurate

Her office said she would resume in-person work on Friday. The State of the State speech was rescheduled for Jan. 24.

State News

January 13, 2023 - 4:08 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly as seen in her campaign video, "The Road Ahead."

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly’s office says she doesn’t have COVID-19 after all.

The office issued a statement Thursday saying her physician and state health officials believe an initial test earlier this week produced a “false positive” result. Her subsequent tests have been negative, the statement said.

The governor appeared at a series of events leading up to and including her inauguration Monday. Shortly after a news conference Tuesday morning, where she held her grandbaby, the governor announced she had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, she was experiencing cold-like symptoms.

