Kelly’s COVID test inaccurate

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly’s office says she doesn’t have COVID-19 after all.

The office issued a statement Thursday saying her physician and state health officials believe an initial test earlier this week produced a “false positive” result. Her subsequent tests have been negative, the statement said.

The governor appeared at a series of events leading up to and including her inauguration Monday. Shortly after a news conference Tuesday morning, where she held her grandbaby, the governor announced she had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, she was experiencing cold-like symptoms.