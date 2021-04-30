Kobach AG campaign triggers rebuke from Kansas Chamber

TOPEKA — Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach launched a campaign Thursday for the Republican nomination for attorney general and came under fire from the state’s most influential business lobbying organization that declared a Kobach candidacy carried too much risk for Kansans.

Kobach, who lost the 2018 gubernatorial race to Democrat Laura Kelly as well as the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in 2020, said during a news conference in Wichita that retention of the attorney general’s office in Republican hands would enable Kansas to push back against the Biden administration’s attempts to undermine state rights.

He said attorneys general across the nation were the last line of defense against unconstitutional overreach by Democratic President Joe Biden.