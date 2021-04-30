 | Fri, Apr 30, 2021
Kobach AG campaign triggers rebuke from Kansas Chamber

Kris Kobach, the controversial former Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate, filed to run for Kansas attorney general. The Kansas Chamber of Commerce does not support his campaign.

By

State News

April 30, 2021 - 2:37 PM

Kris Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state, kept a low profile last weekend at the Kansas Republican Party convention in Manhattan. On Thursday, he entered the race for attorney general. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach launched a campaign Thursday for the Republican nomination for attorney general and came under fire from the state’s most influential business lobbying organization that declared a Kobach candidacy carried too much risk for Kansans.

Kobach, who lost the 2018 gubernatorial race to Democrat Laura Kelly as well as the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in 2020, said during a news conference in Wichita that retention of the attorney general’s office in Republican hands would enable Kansas to push back against the Biden administration’s attempts to undermine state rights.

He said attorneys general across the nation were the last line of defense against unconstitutional overreach by Democratic President Joe Biden.

