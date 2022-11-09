Kobach claims attorney general race

TOPEKA — Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach declared victory Tuesday night, though his Democratic opponent Chris Mann says the race is still too close to call.

At midnight, Kobach took to the Kansas GOP watch party stage to announce his win.

“I don’t care who you are, or where you come from, you gotta love a comeback story,” Kobach said. “Know that my victory is not about me. It’s about a desire to save our state and save our country. I’m so honored that so many Kansans put their trust in me.”