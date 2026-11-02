Kobach violates campaign finance laws
Filing shows Kris Kobach, Kansas attorney general, again took more donations than Kansas law allows, despite ethics complaint
Published: November 2, 2026
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Filing shows Kris Kobach, Kansas attorney general, again took more donations than Kansas law allows, despite ethics complaint
The most recent campaign finance filing shows Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s campaign took more money than legally allowed per person in general campaign donations.
Kobach’s campaign hadn’t returned the extra money to the donors or clarified if they came from married couples, as of Friday.
Kobach’s running for attorney general against Democrat Chris Mann. Mann lost the 2022 race against Kobach by 1.5 percentage points.
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Grace Hills, Kansas News Service
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