KS colleges face $1.2 billion in deferred maintenance costs

TOPEKA — Restoring life safety and functional integrity to nearly 500 academic or research buildings on state university campuses in the Kansas Board of Regents system would cost an estimated $1.2 billion, officials said Thursday.

The Board of Regents annually reviews deployment of approximately $40 million earmarked for deferred maintenance at the public universities, but this new analysis incorporated an extra $45 million allocated by the Kansas Legislature to tackle the facilities backlog.

Lawmakers supplemented university building management budgets this year with grants of $35 million that must be matched with private money raised by the universities. In addition, the Legislature allocated $10 million for demolition of structures that outlived their usefulness.