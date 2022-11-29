 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
KS community corrections programs decry underfunding

The Corrections and Juvenile Justice Oversight Committee is expected to draft budget and policy recommendations Wednesday for presentation to the full House and Senate. The 2023 Legislature convenes Jan. 9.

November 29, 2022 - 5:29 PM

Randy Regehr, director of community corrections in Reno County and leader of a statewide organization of corrections officials, requested $11.5 million to improve prospects of preventing recidivism among felons by adding officers and upgrading mental health services. Photo by KANSAS REFLECTOR SCREEN CAPTURE VIA KANSAS LEGISLATURE YOUTUBE CHANNEL

TOPEKA — The network of community corrections organizations in Kansas proposed an $11.5 million budget increase in the upcoming fiscal year and relaxation of regulations on use of state funding to allow for hiring of about 50 more officers to supervise felony offenders.

Randy Regehr, president of the Kansas Community Corrections Association and director of Reno County Community Corrections, said funding in the past eight years failed to keep up with inflation and fueled turnover of experienced staff changing jobs to boost income.

Loss of skilled community corrections workers to build meaningful relationships with offenders leads to higher recidivism and places communities at greater risk, he told state legislators on Monday.

