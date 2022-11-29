KS community corrections programs decry underfunding

TOPEKA — The network of community corrections organizations in Kansas proposed an $11.5 million budget increase in the upcoming fiscal year and relaxation of regulations on use of state funding to allow for hiring of about 50 more officers to supervise felony offenders.

Randy Regehr, president of the Kansas Community Corrections Association and director of Reno County Community Corrections, said funding in the past eight years failed to keep up with inflation and fueled turnover of experienced staff changing jobs to boost income.

Loss of skilled community corrections workers to build meaningful relationships with offenders leads to higher recidivism and places communities at greater risk, he told state legislators on Monday.