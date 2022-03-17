KS lawmaker wants ‘ghost guns’ banned

An Overland Park lawmaker wants to ban so-called “ghost guns” in Kansas, following a shooting at Olathe East High School earlier this month.

Kansas state Sen. Cindy Holscher proposed a bill, modeled off a Delaware law passed last October, that would make it illegal to manufacture a gun using a 3D printer or to possess an unfinished firearm with no serial number.

“With the prospect of people being able to order gun kits and gun parts online, it increases the chances that a gun could end up in the hands of somebody that is high school age, middle school, even,” Holscher says.