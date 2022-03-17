 | Thu, Mar 17, 2022
Menu Search Log in

KS lawmaker wants ‘ghost guns’ banned

A shooting at Olathe East High School earlier this month was blamed on a student with a "ghost gun." A Kansas lawmaker wants to make it illegal to manufacture a gun using a 3D printer or to possess an unfinished firearm with no serial number.

By

State News

March 17, 2022 - 4:10 PM

An Overland Park lawmaker wants to ban so-called “ghost guns” in Kansas, following a shooting at Olathe East High School earlier this month.

Kansas state Sen. Cindy Holscher proposed a bill, modeled off a Delaware law passed last October, that would make it illegal to manufacture a gun using a 3D printer or to possess an unfinished firearm with no serial number.

“With the prospect of people being able to order gun kits and gun parts online, it increases the chances that a gun could end up in the hands of somebody that is high school age, middle school, even,” Holscher says.

Related
March 9, 2022
March 8, 2022
June 1, 2021
April 8, 2021
Most Popular