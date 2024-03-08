Kansas legislators consider granting $240 million in private school vouchers

TOPEKA — Parents who send their children to un-accredited private schools in the state could receive a hefty tax credit under new legislation. Public school advocates warn against the proposal, characterizing the move as a blatant voucher scheme that could harm the state’s public school system.

Encapsulated as Senate Bill 509, the plan would allow taxpayers who have children enrolled in private schools to receive a refundable tax credit, as long as these children are also eligible to enroll in a public school. The tax credits would amount to an estimated $240 million in tax year 2024, according to the bill’s fiscal note.

Leah Fliter, assistant executive director of advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards, said tax dollars should not go to private schools.