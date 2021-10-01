KU Native American art exhibit targeted

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A stolen panel from a Native American art installation at the University of Kansas has been recovered, just weeks after other panels in the exhibit were vandalized, police said Thursday.

The panel from the “Native Host” exhibit was reported stolen on Wednesday. It was recovered and police are talking to a person of interest in the case, University police Deputy Chief James Druen said Thursday.

The theft is a separate case from vandalism to the other four panels of the exhibit that occurred Sept. 4, Druen told The Lawrence Journal-World.