KU students protest outside of fraternity

Current member faces allegations of sexual assault

September 15, 2021 - 11:36 AM

The University of Kansas School of Social Work. CREATIVE COMMONS/KCUR.ORG

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Crowds gathered to protest for a second straight night at a University of Kansas fraternity house where a member is accused of sexually assaulting another student.

The Kansas City Star reports that about 250 people arrived Tuesday on the lawn of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. They chanted “no means no” and “kick him out” for hours as about a dozen police officers stood watch. Private security guards also were present.

A spokesman for the fraternity said the organization has been made aware of the allegations involving one of its new undergraduate members and the university was immediately notified.

