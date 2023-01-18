 | Thu, Jan 19, 2023
Law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues

January 18, 2023 - 3:32 PM

Bel Aire Police Department Chief Darrell Atteberry says during a committee hearing Tuesday that repeat juvenile offenders should be assessed more carefully. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamine.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail for long periods of time to receive treatment. During a House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee meeting Tuesday, he urged lawmakers to find solutions.

Community hospitals and jails in western Kansas have had to pick up the slack, housing mentally unstable patients without state reimbursement because of shortages of mental health care workers and beds for patients.

