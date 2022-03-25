 | Fri, Mar 25, 2022
Lawmaker agrees to counseling

A Kansas legislator avoided prosecuted on domestic battery over a fight with his brother, instead agreeing to undergo mental health counseling and a domestic violence assessment.

March 25, 2022 - 4:34 PM

Rep. Aaron Coleman

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas legislator has agreed to undergo mental health counseling and a domestic violence assessment to avoid being prosecuted on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge over a fight with his younger brother.

Freshman Democratic Rep. Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, also agreed in Johnson County to submit to drug or alcohol testing if officials ask him to do so. 

Coleman signed the diversion agreement with the district attorney’s office last week, and it was filed in district court Monday.

