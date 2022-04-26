Lawmaker doesn’t want to share restroom with trans colleague

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas state lawmaker has complained publicly about having to share women’s restrooms with a “huge” transgender colleague whom she describes as a potential threat to young children who visit the Statehouse.

Republican state Rep. Cheryl Helmer on Tuesday stood firmly by her comments in an email to a University of Kansas graduate student while defending a bill she co-sponsored that would make it a felony for doctors to provide hormones or do gender transition surgery for children under 18. She also decried what she called the “in your face” approach to promoting transgender rights by Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Byers, the first elected transgender Kansas lawmaker.

The House speaker called Helmer’s comments “unfortunate” and Democrats condemned them. The state’s most visible LGBTQ rights lobbyist called for the House to censure Helmer.