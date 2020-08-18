Lawmaker launches write-in campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A veteran Kansas House member said Monday that he’ll run a write-in campaign this fall after a narrow primary loss to a 19-year-old candidate who has been disowned by some Democrats for his incendiary social media posts and because he abused girls online when he was 14 years old.

Rep. Stan Frownfelter lost to challenger Aaron Coleman by 14 votes in their Kansas City, Kansas, district after officials in their home of Wyandotte County counted additional ballots that had been set aside because of questions about the voters’ eligibility. Coleman initially led by only five votes but picked up 16 votes Monday, against seven for Frownfelter, to make the tally 823-809.