Lawmakers adopt property tax break for restaurant, child care and fitness businesses

TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature sent Gov. Laura Kelly a bill bundling elements from more than a dozen bills, including a property tax exemption for fitness, restaurant and child care businesses able to demonstrate they were in direct competition with operations of state or local government.

The Senate approved the package Thursday on a vote of 26-13 despite bipartisan complaints Senate Bill 8 was decorated like a holiday tree with special-interest tax policy. The deal previously passed by the House 76-43 contained 18 distinct policy changes. It now goes to Gov. Laura Kelly, and could be added to the Democratic governor’s list of vetoed bills.

Sen. Tim Shallenburger, a Baxter Springs Republican and former speaker of the Kansas House, said he was disturbed the tax measure was packed with changes in tax code his constituents weren’t demanding of the Legislature. He said House and Senate members ought to be devoted to salvaging important reform vetoed by Kelly, including provisions lowering the state sales tax on groceries and adoption of a flat-rate state income tax.