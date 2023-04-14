 | Fri, Apr 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Lawmakers approve baby box drop-offs and foster care bill of rights

Current law allows anyone who has legal custody of an infant 60 days old or younger and has not physically harmed the infant to give custody of the child to any on-duty employees at certain locations.

By

State News

April 14, 2023 - 3:38 PM

Rep. Susan Concannon. (SHERMAN SMITH/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Lawmakers moved forward with a baby box drop-off system meant to make child relinquishment safer and easier, as part of a legislative bundle that incorporates three child welfare bills.

An amended form of the legislation passed the Senate 36-1 and the House 116-0. The bill bundle, which includes a foster care bill of rights and provisions for child abuse evaluations, has been sent to the governor for a final decision.

The bill legalizes “newborn safety devices” for baby drop-offs. People who drop off infants to these devices within the legal window for relinquishment would be immune to criminal and civil liabilities.

Related
February 18, 2021
April 15, 2019
May 20, 2018
May 1, 2018
Most Popular