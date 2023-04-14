Lawmakers approve baby box drop-offs and foster care bill of rights

TOPEKA — Lawmakers moved forward with a baby box drop-off system meant to make child relinquishment safer and easier, as part of a legislative bundle that incorporates three child welfare bills.

An amended form of the legislation passed the Senate 36-1 and the House 116-0. The bill bundle, which includes a foster care bill of rights and provisions for child abuse evaluations, has been sent to the governor for a final decision.

The bill legalizes “newborn safety devices” for baby drop-offs. People who drop off infants to these devices within the legal window for relinquishment would be immune to criminal and civil liabilities.