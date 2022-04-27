 | Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Lawmakers inch closer on education, budget

Kansas legislators are working on a compromise to fully fund public schools but remain divided over special education funding.

April 27, 2022 - 4:37 PM

Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, agreed to a Senate proposal pushing open enrollment implementation back to the 2024-2025 school year. The two delegations planned to meet later Wednesday and attempt to reach a final compromise. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas legislators are inching closer to a compromise on an omnibus education bill to fully fund public schools and enact more than a dozen policy provisions, but a divide over special education funding remains.

Public schools in Kansas cover the costs of special education out of their operational budgets and apply for reimbursement from the amount the Legislature appropriates for that year. State law provides that Kansas should pay 92% of excess costs of special education, but there is no enforcement mechanism or penalty should the Legislature do otherwise.

Members of the education conference committee smoothing out differences in House and Senate positions are still at odds over a budget proposal to increase special education funding by $30 million. Proponents say this will help bring the state into compliance with state law.

