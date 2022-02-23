Lawmakers look to protect gunmakers

TOPEKA — Legislation under consideration by the Kansas Senate would make firearms the first industry protected from discrimination under state law.

Senate Bill 482 prohibits state and local government entities from contracting with companies that refuse to trade, engage or have terminated an existing relationship with firearm companies. Firearm industry advocates argued instances of this type of discrimination have risen substantially in the past decade.

Supporters of the Firearm Industry Nondiscrimination Act called these business decisions a direct attack on the Second Amendment.