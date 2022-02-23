 | Wed, Feb 23, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Lawmakers look to protect gunmakers

A Senate bill would make firearms the first industry in the state's history to be legally protected from discrimination.

By

State News

February 23, 2022 - 9:03 AM

Tom Witt said senators ought to consider adding protections for LGBTQ Kansans rather than specifically target an industry, something the state has never previously done. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Legislation under consideration by the Kansas Senate would make firearms the first industry protected from discrimination under state law.

Senate Bill 482 prohibits state and local government entities from contracting with companies that refuse to trade, engage or have terminated an existing relationship with firearm companies. Firearm industry advocates argued instances of this type of discrimination have risen substantially in the past decade.

Supporters of the Firearm Industry Nondiscrimination Act called these business decisions a direct attack on the Second Amendment.

Related
April 8, 2021
March 24, 2021
March 1, 2021
January 16, 2019
Most Popular