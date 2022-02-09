Lawmakers near incentives deal

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are close to authorizing more than $1 billion in state incentives in hopes of attracting an undisclosed $4 billion project from an unnamed company.

The Republican-controlled House voted 80-41 on Tuesday to approve a bill that would set up a new program within the state Department of Commerce to offer such a big package of incentives to a single company this year and another firm again in 2023. The GOP-controlled Senate expects to vote on the measure Wednesday, and its approval would send it to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

The bill also would cut the state’s corporate income tax by a half-percentage point with each deal.