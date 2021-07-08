Lawmakers plan events on redistricting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers plan to hold 14 town hall meetings across the state to gather opinions later this summer and fall on how the Legislature should redraw political boundaries next year.

Six legislative leaders agreed Wednesday to have the same number of town hall meetings that lawmakers held ahead of the last redistricting in 2012.

The state must redraw congressional, legislative and State Board of Education districts every 10 years to reflect shifts in the population. The Republican-controlled Legislature plans to tackle the work next year and have new lines in place for the June 2022 candidate filing deadline.