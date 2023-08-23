 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
Lawmakers press state’s child advocate for foster care solutions

Legislators took an opportunity this week to shift pressure to the state's child advocate on how to handle Kansas's beleaguered foster care program. Lawmakers are wary of giving the child welfare system oversight to Gov. Laura Kelly's office.

By

State News

August 23, 2023 - 3:19 PM

Kansas Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, urges solutions to foster care system failures following the release of a second annual state report. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — With increased rates of children in the foster care system sleeping in offices and social workers spending their time “shuttling kids” from place to place, advocates say lawmakers and government officials need to step up before the state faces another lawsuit.

Lawmakers at a Tuesday child welfare system oversight meeting shifted the pressure to the state’s child advocate. 

Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, grilled Kerrie Lonard on solutions for Kansas’ failure to improve the foster care system in key areas. 

