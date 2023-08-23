Lawmakers press state’s child advocate for foster care solutions

TOPEKA — With increased rates of children in the foster care system sleeping in offices and social workers spending their time “shuttling kids” from place to place, advocates say lawmakers and government officials need to step up before the state faces another lawsuit.

Lawmakers at a Tuesday child welfare system oversight meeting shifted the pressure to the state’s child advocate.

Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, grilled Kerrie Lonard on solutions for Kansas’ failure to improve the foster care system in key areas.