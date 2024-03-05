 | Tue, Mar 05, 2024
Lawmakers seek alternate Medicaid path

House Republicans are pushing a one-time cash infusion for local hospitals best by financial struggles instead of approving Medicaid expansion.

State News

March 5, 2024 - 1:22 PM

TOPEKA — House Republicans who oppose Medicaid expansion are pushing a one-time influx of cash for local hospitals as a way to save the state’s teetering rural health care system. 

House Republican leadership said increasing the state’s medical reimbursement rates would increase access to care for the state’s “truly needy.” 

“By increasing shockingly low Medicaid reimbursement rates, we’re strengthening Kansas health care from within,” said House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita. “This practical, sustainable solution increases access for the current Medicaid population, enables better care at a lower cost for all patients, and expands the provider workforce so providers and hospitals can continue to provide essential services to their communities for years to come.”

