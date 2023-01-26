Lawmakers: Time to finally install Ad Astra replica

TOPEKA — The Statehouse needs to honor Kansas history through art, legislators said, advocating for a new mural celebrating the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry Regiment and pushing for the placement of a replica Ad Astra statue on the statehouse lawn.

Placing the statue has been the work of many years. The eight-foot replica statue of the Ad Astra statue, the famous Kansas warrior atop the Capitol dome, has been sitting in storage for years due to bureaucratic complications and funding concerns.

A 6-foot pedestal has already been made for the statue on the Statehouse grounds, and the long-time plan has been to put the statue on the pedestal and surround it with plaques, including several that explain Native American history in the state.