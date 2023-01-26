 | Thu, Jan 26, 2023
Lawmakers: Time to finally install Ad Astra replica

The eight-foot replica statue of the Ad Astra statue, the famous Kansas warrior atop the Capitol dome, has been sitting in storage for years due to bureaucratic complications and funding concerns. 

January 26, 2023 - 4:55 PM

New legislation would promote the installation of a replica Ad Astra statue, a project that’s been in the works for decades. Photo by (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Statehouse needs to honor Kansas history through art, legislators said, advocating for a new mural celebrating the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry Regiment and pushing for the placement of a replica Ad Astra statue on the statehouse lawn. 

Placing the statue has been the work of many years. The eight-foot replica statue of the Ad Astra statue, the famous Kansas warrior atop the Capitol dome, has been sitting in storage for years due to bureaucratic complications and funding concerns. 

A 6-foot pedestal has already been made for the statue on the Statehouse grounds, and the long-time plan has been to put the statue on the pedestal and surround it with plaques, including several that explain Native American history in the state. 

