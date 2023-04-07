Lawmakers vote to punish physicians who perform gender-affirming care

TOPEKA — The Legislature voted to effectively ban gender-affirming care for Kansans under the age of 18 and revoke the license of physicians who offered such care, comparing gender identity issues to smoking.

The bill was heard and passed 70-52 in the House and 23-12 in the Senate during early Friday morning hours, following the Legislature’s decision to suspend protocol and work through the night.

Lawmakers who had worked since 9 or 10 a.m. the previous day struggled with exhaustion, with several lawmakers questioning why the bill had to be discussed for the first time and decided upon at 2 a.m. in the morning without public input.