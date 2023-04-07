 | Fri, Apr 07, 2023
Lawmakers vote to punish physicians who perform gender-affirming care

Rep. Lindsay Vaughn, an Overland Park Democrat, said she was against the bill for many reasons, including a lack of transparency.

By

State News

April 7, 2023 - 3:52 PM

Kansas lawmakers pushed through legislation essentially criminalizing gender-affirming care. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Legislature voted to effectively ban gender-affirming care for Kansans under the age of 18 and revoke the license of physicians who offered such care, comparing gender identity issues to smoking. 

The bill was heard and passed 70-52 in the House and 23-12 in the Senate during early Friday morning hours, following the Legislature’s decision to suspend protocol and work through the night.  

Lawmakers who had worked since 9 or 10 a.m. the previous day struggled with exhaustion, with several lawmakers questioning why the bill had to be discussed for the first time and decided upon at 2 a.m. in the morning without public input. 

