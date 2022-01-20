 | Thu, Jan 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Lawmakers worry about COVID safety

Kansas House Democrats say they are worried about lax COVID-19 safety protocols as lawmakers report infections.

By

State News

January 20, 2022 - 9:20 AM

Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita, says leadership doesn’t seem to care about preventing the spread of COVID-19 at the Statehouse this year. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Democrats in the Kansas House are worried about lax health safety protocols, relocated COVID-19 testing, and the confirmed and rumored infections of legislators and staff.

Few lawmakers regularly wear a mask at the Statehouse, despite record-setting numbers of hospitalizations and escalating death totals from COVID-19.

The Kansas Department for Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 128 more deaths from COVID-19, along with 151 hospitalizations and 39,326 cases since Friday.

Related
November 24, 2021
March 19, 2021
February 18, 2021
February 4, 2021
Most Popular