Lawrence eyes ban on plastic bags

LAWRENCE — The Lawrence City Commission is poised this week to further discuss a potential ban on single-use plastic bags.

As part of its meeting Tuesday, commissioners will receive an update on the single-use plastic bag draft ordinance and provide direction to city staff regarding potential next steps, the Lawrence Journal World reported.

The city estimates it will cost about $31,000 annually to enforce the ban, and that the city would need to hire a full-time code compliance officer as part of its upcoming 2024 budget, the newspaper reported.