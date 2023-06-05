 | Mon, Jun 05, 2023
Lawrence eyes ban on plastic bags

Lawrence residents use and discard between 29 million and 36 million singe-use disposable plastic bags annually, the city estimated. 

June 5, 2023 - 3:38 PM

The Lawrence City Commission is considering a new ordinance that would prohibit many businesses from using single-use disposable plastic bags such as this one. Photo by Pixabay.com

LAWRENCE — The Lawrence City Commission is poised this week to further discuss a potential ban on single-use plastic bags.

As part of its meeting Tuesday, commissioners will receive an update on the single-use plastic bag draft ordinance and provide direction to city staff regarding potential next steps, the Lawrence Journal World reported.

The city estimates it will cost about $31,000 annually to enforce the ban, and that the city would need to hire a full-time code compliance officer as part of its upcoming 2024 budget, the newspaper reported.

