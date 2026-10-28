Lawsuit over Chiefs stadium deal settled

Kansas and Wyandotte County officials have reached an agreement resolving a dispute over local authority surrounding the planned Chiefs stadium.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt hold up a No. 31 jersey during a press conference Dec. 22, 2025, announcing the team’s move across the state line. The 31 signifies the year 2031 — the year that the new stadium will open in Kansas. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
by Morgan Chilson, Kansas Reflector
Published: October 28, 2026
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Kansas and Wyandotte County officials have reached an agreement resolving a dispute over local authority surrounding the planned Chiefs stadium.

TOPEKA — A lawsuit filed by local government officials challenging the state of Kansas over its deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to build a stadium was settled Friday.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City sued the state over concerns it was losing local control, specifically asking to stop implementation of House Bill 2466, or the Kansas Sports Facilities Authority Act.

The act gave the state authority to make deals with the Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals to bring their stadiums across the state line. In its initial court filing, the local governments said they would lose “power to tax, to zone and plan, to set and collect local fees, and to provide utility service through the community’s own publicly-owned utility.”

Morgan Chilson, Kansas Reflector

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