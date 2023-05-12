 | Fri, May 12, 2023
Legislation got ‘watered down’ but will help aquifer conservation efforts

For three years, the House has dedicated a committee to study the state’s many issues with water and come up with legislation to help.

May 12, 2023 - 3:26 PM

A center-pivot irrigation system sits idle near Colby, Kansas, in December. Lawmakers this spring passed legislation meant to bring accountability to efforts to conserve the Ogallala Aquifer and provide funding for water needs. (Allison Kite/Kansas Reflector)

Kansas state representatives this spring voted for “historic” legislation spending more than $50 million a year on preserving groundwater and restoring the state’s reservoirs.

By the time the Senate finished with the bill, it was “watered down” but “a good start.”

Rep. Lindsay Vaughn, D-Overland Park, said when lawmakers and farm and environmental groups come together, sometimes the least common denominator is all everyone can agree on. She said the legislation didn’t accomplish everything she hoped.

