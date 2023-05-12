Legislation got ‘watered down’ but will help aquifer conservation efforts

Kansas state representatives this spring voted for “historic” legislation spending more than $50 million a year on preserving groundwater and restoring the state’s reservoirs.

By the time the Senate finished with the bill, it was “watered down” but “a good start.”

Rep. Lindsay Vaughn, D-Overland Park, said when lawmakers and farm and environmental groups come together, sometimes the least common denominator is all everyone can agree on. She said the legislation didn’t accomplish everything she hoped.