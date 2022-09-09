Legislators, Labor secretary clash over unemployment fraud, identity theft report

TOPEKA — Kansas’ IT system for unemployment claims could have been hacked by any fifth-grader, the chairman of an oversight committee said during a tense meeting Wednesday on security breaches.

“Most of it was grade-school type stuff that we should’ve been aware of in the first place,” said Rep. Sean Tarwater, a Stillwell Republican and chairman for the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council.

The meeting, which lasted almost five hours, came after a cybersecurity investigation by accounting firm FORVIS into the Department of Labor’s IT system. The system has been criticized for inefficiency, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when unemployment claims overloaded the system and lack of oversight contributed to identity theft fraud estimated between $300 million to $600 million.