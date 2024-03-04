Light towers replaced

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will install new light towers on the U.S. 169 and U.S. 54 interchange at Iola this week. The highway shoulders will be closed at the work zone with minimal effects to traffic.

KDOT awarded the construction contract of $325,376 to Cooper Construction LLC, Emporia. Weather permitting, the work should be finished by late April.

Check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.Kandrive.gov, for more highway condition and construction details. Persons with questions may contact Construction Manager Warren Ebberts at (620) 901-6549 or Public Affairs Manager Priscilla Petersen at (620) 902-6433.