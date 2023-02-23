 | Thu, Feb 23, 2023
Man carrying BB gun fatally shot by officer

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said 39-year-old Michael James Trask, of Lake Afton, died in the shooting near Goddard on Tuesday.

By

State News

February 23, 2023 - 4:39 PM

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A Goddard police officer shot and killed a man after he refused numerous orders to drop a weapon and began walking toward the officer with a weapon that was later determined to be a replica BB gun, authorities said.

Easter said the officer tried to stop Trask for a traffic violation and a short pursuit began. After the vehicle eventually stopped, the officer advised dispatchers that the driver had flashed a weapon at him, Easter said.

