Man shot to death in SEK

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Police are investing the shooting death of a man in Coffeyville.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning, when police were called for a report of shots fired in the city of 9,300. Arriving officers found Otis Horner, 38, of Coffeyville, who had been shot.
Horner was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
