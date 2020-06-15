Menu Search Log in

Man shot to death in SEK

38-year-old Coffeyville man found shot early Sunday morning. Police search for two people for questioning.

By

State News

June 15, 2020 - 10:06 AM

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Police are investing the shooting death of a man in Coffeyville. 

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, when police were called for a report of shots fired in the city of 9,300. Arriving officers found Otis Horner, 38, of Coffeyville, who had been shot. 

Horner was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Related
June 2, 2020
May 8, 2020
April 23, 2020
March 27, 2020
Trending