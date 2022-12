TOPEKA — Democratic Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate.

Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before defeated for reelection in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.

He represents the 22nd District in the Senate that includes Riley, Geary and Clay counties.