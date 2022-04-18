Manhattan lands $650 million plant

MANHATTAN — Heat Biologics founder Jeff Wolf considers construction of a $650 million, 500-employee commercial vaccine production plant in Manhattan focused on quick reaction to natural or man-made biological threats to be a U.S. national security imperative.

He said the 500,000-square-foot Scorpion Biological Services facility in proximity to Kansas State University, the Biosecurity Research Institute, the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility and the U.S. Army at Fort Riley represented a significant expansion of biopharmaceutical operations under the umbrella of Heat Biologics.

Manhattan and Kansas State beat out the other prominent bidder for the commercial plant — Iowa City and the University of Iowa.