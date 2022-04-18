 | Mon, Apr 18, 2022
Manhattan lands $650 million plant

Heat Biologics found Jeff Wolf announced a 500,000-square foot, $650 million bio manufacturing plant that would be located in Manhattan.

April 18, 2022 - 1:28 PM

Richard Linton, president of Kansas State University, Jeff Wolf, founder of Heat Biologics, and Gov. Laura Kelly chat after announcement Monday of a $650 million, 500-job economic development project to bring Scorpion Biological Services’ commercial vaccination biomanufacturing facility to Manhattan. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

MANHATTAN — Heat Biologics founder Jeff Wolf considers construction of a $650 million, 500-employee commercial vaccine production plant in Manhattan focused on quick reaction to natural or man-made biological threats to be a U.S. national security imperative.

He said the 500,000-square-foot Scorpion Biological Services facility in proximity to Kansas State University, the Biosecurity Research Institute, the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility and the U.S. Army at Fort Riley represented a significant expansion of biopharmaceutical operations under the umbrella of Heat Biologics.

Manhattan and Kansas State beat out the other prominent bidder for the commercial plant — Iowa City and the University of Iowa.

