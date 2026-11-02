Marshall campaign faces charges
Complaints allege Kansas U.S. Senator used taxpayer funds for personal travel and misused donations to pay staff member.
TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall may have violated federal campaign finance law when he paid a top aide with funds from a leadership PAC, which can’t be used to finance a candidate’s own campaign, according to a complaint filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission.
End Citizens United, a campaign finance watchdog, sent the nine-page complaint to the FEC and the Senate Ethics Committee.
It was the group’s second complaint against Marshall in eight days. The initial complaint said Marshall improperly used taxpayer funds to travel to political and personal events and, referencing a Kansas Reflector-MS NOW investigation, found that Marshall has no paid campaign staff.
ANNA KAMINSKI, Kansas Reflector
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