Marshall demands warning for TV shows on gender issues

Sen. Roger Marshall wants to expand a television rating system to warn parents when content includes gender issues.

May 10, 2022 - 3:11 PM

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., joined four other GOP senators calling for new parental warnings on television shows to pinpoint content raising issues of gender dysphoria. Photo by (Kansas Reflector screen capture from U.S. Senate YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants a television monitoring board to expand a ratings system to warn parents about content in youth programs relating to people with a desire to be another gender.

The Kansas Republican joined four U.S. Senate colleagues on a letter urging the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board to push back against “left-wing sexual politics” embodied in Walt Disney Co.’s opposition to the Florida “don’t say gay” law prohibiting educators from delving into gender issues with children in kindergarten through third grade.

Marshall and U.S. Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Mike Braun of Indiana, Steve Daines of Montana and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota recommended the board update guidelines to feature ratings on content tied to gender dysphoria so parents or guardians could more easily block kids from viewing LGBTQ content.

