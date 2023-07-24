 | Mon, Jul 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

McPherson rakes in $1B with anonymous  donor

An anonymous donor committed half a billion dollars to a small liberal arts college in Kansas, matching $500 million in secured endowment pledges.

By

State News

July 24, 2023 - 1:54 PM

Michael Schneider, president of McPherson College, said the college had secured commitments for $250 million to secure a $500 million donation. The anonymous benefactor of the Kansas liberal arts college also pledged another $500 million to the endowment. Photo by (Kansas Reflector screen capture from McPherson College video)

TOPEKA — McPherson College secured endowment pledges to meet requirements of a $500 million challenge donation from an anonymous donor who committed another half a billion dollars to the small liberal arts college in Kansas.

The agreement with the benefactor allowed the large donation to be paid out over time or upon the donor’s death to give the college access to $1 billion. A majority of smaller matching gifts made to meet the challenge were estate commitments.

“Now, the work begins to build a bridge to our future endowment,” said Michael Schneider, the college’s president. “We need to carefully plan how the income from the endowment is deployed to reimagine and construct the campus of the future, build a much-needed rural health pipeline in Kansas, create a center for the future of automotive engineering and work to make college more affordable for all our students.”

Related
August 21, 2020
March 20, 2019
February 25, 2012
December 13, 2011
Most Popular