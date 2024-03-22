Medicaid expansion shot down

TOPEKA — Republican lawmakers on Thursday brought a Medicaid expansion bill to a halt, after one day of discussion, 900 testimonies in support of expansion and dozens of statewide rallies held by Kansans desperate for more health care coverage.

The move will severely limit chances of the bill’s survival during this year’s legislative session.

Rep. Brenda Landwehr, a Wichita Republican, led opposition to the bill the latest Medicaid expansion bill, encapsulated as House Bill 2556. Landwehr, chairwoman of a House committee that heard the bill Thursday, called for action Thursday, following a Wednesday hearing on the bill. Landwehr was supported in her opposition to expansion by fellow Republican committee lawmakers. The five Democrats and 12 Republicans on the committee voted on party lines.