 | Mon, Sep 26, 2022
Monument honors families of fallen soldiers

Gov. Laura Kelly and Sen. Pat Roberts spoke at the unveiling ceremony about losses suffered by military families.

By

State News

September 26, 2022 - 3:51 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly, right, Lynn Peterson and Phyllis Fitzgerald stand by the Kansas Gold Star Memorial Monument after Friday’s unveiling ceremony. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Soldiers, legislators and military families gathered Friday at the Kansas Capitol for an unveiling of a memorial honoring families of soldiers who died while serving in the armed forces.

Gov. Laura Kelly and Sen. Pat Roberts spoke at the unveiling ceremony about losses suffered by military families. Kelly, who grew up in a military family, said she could empathize with the families present for the ceremony.

“I know from personal experience that it’s not just the military men and women who serve our country,” Kelly said. “Once someone enlists, the entire family is enlisted.”

