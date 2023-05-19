Moran seeks end of monopoly for donor procurement network

TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas said the federal government ought to break up the United Network of Organ Sharing’s nearly 40-year monopoly on management of the national organ procurement and transplantation network.

He said the nation was saddled with a biased transplant system and reform of contracting for the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network had become a necessity. Ending the monopoly would add transparency to management of a network dominated by the private, nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing or UNOS.

“From damaged organs to discriminatory organ donation policies, it’s clear UNOS should no longer be the sole contractor for the organ donation system,” Moran said. “I have worked for years to shed light on the mismanagement of the organ donation system and have consistently called for the contract to be divided.”