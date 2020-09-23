Menu Search Log in

More Kansas schools ending in-person classes; sporting events canceled

Chanute, Independence and Fort Scott have canceled their football games for two weeks

By

State News

September 23, 2020 - 11:01 AM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — More Kansas schools have ended in-person classes and canceled sports because of coronavirus exposure and team quarantines.

Both Haysville and Derby have quarantined their high school football teams, but Derby still plans to hold Friday night’s game, the Wichita Eagle reported. Chanute has canceled football games, but is continuing in-person classes against the recommendation of the state’s reopening guide.

The school board in Atwood overruled the superintendent’s decision to move classes to remote learning before reversing course. 

Related
August 13, 2020
August 13, 2020
August 5, 2020
July 17, 2020
Trending