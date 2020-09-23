More Kansas schools ending in-person classes; sporting events canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — More Kansas schools have ended in-person classes and canceled sports because of coronavirus exposure and team quarantines.
Both Haysville and Derby have quarantined their high school football teams, but Derby still plans to hold Friday night’s game, the Wichita Eagle reported. Chanute has canceled football games, but is continuing in-person classes against the recommendation of the state’s reopening guide.
The school board in Atwood overruled the superintendent’s decision to move classes to remote learning before reversing course.
