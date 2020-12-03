Most of state’s nursing homes have battled virus

During a recent outbreak at Centennial Homestead in rural central Kansas, the nursing home had to wait five days for COVID-19 test results from a lab hours away.

Dozens of Kansas nursing homes still wait three days to a week for overwhelmed labs to tell them if their residents have COVID-19.

As of mid-November, 30 facilities had less than a week’s worth of N95 masks on hand. Another 100-plus didn’t have enough nurses.