Menu Search Log in

Most of state’s nursing homes have battled virus

It's hard to find a nursing home in Kansas that hasn't been affected by COVID-19. Nursing homes tell federal regulators they're still struggling to get supplies.

By

State News

December 3, 2020 - 9:44 AM

During a recent outbreak at Centennial Homestead in rural central Kansas, the nursing home had to wait five days for COVID-19 test results from a lab hours away.

Dozens of Kansas nursing homes still wait three days to a week for overwhelmed labs to tell them if their residents have COVID-19.

As of mid-November, 30 facilities had less than a week’s worth of N95 masks on hand. Another 100-plus didn’t have enough nurses.

Related
November 19, 2020
September 4, 2020
August 27, 2020
June 5, 2020
Trending