Napping driver won’t be charged in connection with Wichita park deaths

No charges will be filed in connection with a napping soccer mom, whose pickup suddenly accelerated onto a soccer field killing two people Oct. 17 in Wichita, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett explains why no charges would be filed against the woman whose truck plowed through a group of pedestrians, killing two, last month at the Stryker Sports Complex. Photo by Travis Heying/The Kansas City Star/TNS
by The Associated Press
Published: November 13, 2026
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No charges will be filed in connection with a napping soccer mom, whose pickup suddenly accelerated onto a soccer field killing two people Oct. 17 in Wichita, prosecutors announced Thursday.

A soccer mom napping in her pickup truck when it suddenly accelerated onto the field at a Kansas youth tournament where her child was playing, killing two people, won’t face criminal charges, a prosecutor said.

Investigators believe the 34-year-old woman had failed to put the Chevrolet 1500 in park and likely put her foot on the gas pedal while sleeping at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita on Oct. 17. They conducted multiple interviews and even ran a test in the same parking spot with a similar vehicle.

“I cannot prove she consciously disregarded a tremendous risk to people on that field,” Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Thursday.

The Associated Press

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